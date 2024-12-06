Daniss Jenkins News: Game-high 23 points in G League

Jenkins registered 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Jenkins caught fire from deep and finished with a game- and season-high 23 points. After starting the season 0-for-9 from deep, he's made multiple three-pointers in six of his last seven games, going 16-for-46 during that stretch.