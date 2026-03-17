Daniss Jenkins headshot

Daniss Jenkins News: Increased role Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Jenkins contributed 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 win over the Wizards.

Jenkins started the second half after Cade Cunningham was ruled out of the remainder of Tuesday's game due to back spasms. Although Jenkins was able to make the most of his opportunity, fantasy managers will want to be cautious before picking him up. Considering this game was against the Wizards, there is a decent chance Detroit simply took additional precautions regarding Cunningham. However, if this does turn into an absence of any kind, Jenkins could be worth a flier, even in standard leagues.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
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