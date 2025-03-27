Daniss Jenkins News: Logs 11 assists in G League loss

Jenkins registered 18 points (6-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and five rebounds over 40 minutes Wednesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 109-105 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Jenkins didn't have the most efficient night from the field, but he managed to lead both teams in assists while co-leading the Cruise in scoring with Bobi Klintman. Jenkins has logged double-digit dimes in three of his last five G League outings, and over that span he has averaged 19.2 points, 10.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 38.2 minutes per game, though he's shot 36.5 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from three.