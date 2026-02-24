Daniss Jenkins News: Muted role continues

Jenkins contributed seven points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 21 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

Jenkins has flashed his potential occasionally, but his fantasy upside will remain capped by a healthy Cade Cunningham. Jenkins has scored in single digits in five consecutive games, and he hasn't started a contest since the Jan. 21 victory in New Orleans.