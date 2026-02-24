Daniss Jenkins headshot

Daniss Jenkins News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:14am

Jenkins contributed seven points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 21 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

Jenkins has flashed his potential occasionally, but his fantasy upside will remain capped by a healthy Cade Cunningham. Jenkins has scored in single digits in five consecutive games, and he hasn't started a contest since the Jan. 21 victory in New Orleans.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
98 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
99 days ago