Daniss Jenkins News: Near double-double in G League

Jenkins supplied 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 137-124 loss to the Valley Suns.

Jenkins led the Cruise in both scoring and assists Wednesday, and he was one dime shy from registering his second double-double of the season. In the G League this season, Jenkins is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 34.8 minutes per game.