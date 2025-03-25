Daniss Jenkins News: Nears triple-double in G League win

Jenkins tallied 19 points (7-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes Monday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 119-115 win over the Osceola Magic.

Jenkins has recorded a double-double four times for Motor City this season, showing his ability to be a threat as a scorer and distributor. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 34 percent from beyond the arc.