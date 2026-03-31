Daniss Jenkins News: Perfect from charity stripe
Jenkins finished Tuesday's 127-116 win over the Raptors with 21 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes.
Jenkins attempted just nine shots from the field, but he still reached the 20-point threshold for the sixth time this season thanks to his work at the charity stripe, where he logged career highs in both made and attempted free throws. Jenkins saw his role off the Pistons' bench steadily increase as the season progressed, and he has thrived in a starting role while filling in for the injured Cade Cunningham (chest). Jenkins has started in each of the Pistons' last eight games, and over that span he has averaged 18.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 threes over 36.2 minutes per game.
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