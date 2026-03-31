Daniss Jenkins headshot

Daniss Jenkins News: Perfect from charity stripe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Jenkins finished Tuesday's 127-116 win over the Raptors with 21 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes.

Jenkins attempted just nine shots from the field, but he still reached the 20-point threshold for the sixth time this season thanks to his work at the charity stripe, where he logged career highs in both made and attempted free throws. Jenkins saw his role off the Pistons' bench steadily increase as the season progressed, and he has thrived in a starting role while filling in for the injured Cade Cunningham (chest). Jenkins has started in each of the Pistons' last eight games, and over that span he has averaged 18.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 threes over 36.2 minutes per game.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup Moves
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup Moves
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago