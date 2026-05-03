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Daniss Jenkins News: Pops for 16 points in Game 7 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Jenkins closed Sunday's 116-94 victory over the Magic in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 29 minutes.

Jenkins had, easily, his best game of the postseason, scoring 16 points in 29 minutes, closing the game over Ausar Thompson. Although he has been a constant piece of the rotation, Jenkins has mostly served as a backup to Cade Cunningham. However, he played alongside Cunningham in Sunday's win, providing the team with an additional perimeter threat. Detroit will now face Cleveland in the second round, for what promises to be another tight matchup.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
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