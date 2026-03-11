Daniss Jenkins headshot

Daniss Jenkins News: Records season-high five steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:06pm

Jenkins logged 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and five steals over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 win over the Nets.

Jenkins tallied a season-high five steals Tuesday. While his fantasy upside remains capped when Cade Cunningham is healthy, Jenkins is taking advantage of extra minutes while Ausar Thompson (ankle) and Caris LeVert (wrist) are sidelined. Over his last six outings (one start), Jenkins averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniss Jenkins See More
