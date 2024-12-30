Daniss Jenkins News: Secures double-double in G League

Jenkins tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes Sunday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 112-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Jenkins turned in his best passing game of the 2024-25 G League campaign and recorded his first double-double. One of Detroit's three two-way players, Jenkins will continue to see the majority of his playing time with Motor City.