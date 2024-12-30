Daniss Jenkins News: Secures double-double vs. Maine

Jenkins tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 112-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Jenkins turned in his best passing game of the 2024-25 campaign and recorded his first double-double by reaching double-digit assists. He's been distributing the basketball with ease in his first two appearances of the G League Regular Season, totaling eight and 11 assists, respectively.