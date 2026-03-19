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Daniss Jenkins News: Starting sans Cunningham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Jenkins will start Thursday's game against the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Cade Cunningham (chest) sidelined, Jenkins will get the starting nod Thursday. As a starter this season (eight games), the 24-year-old guard has averaged 14.8 points, 7.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest. Cunningham is in danger of missing the remainder of the regular season, opening the door for Jenkins to see increased burn going forward.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
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