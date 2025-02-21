Daniss Jenkins News: Stays hot for Motor City

Jenkins tallied 31 points (10-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks across 39 minutes Thursday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 109-83 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Jenkins paced the Cruise in both points and assists in what turned out to be a blowout victory. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end, accounting for two of his team's seven blocks. This was a nice bounce-back performance for the 23-year-old, who was held to 12 points on 6-for-24 from the field in his last showing before the break.