Daniss Jenkins News: Strong effort in Game 7
Jenkins ended Sunday's 125-94 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 17 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes.
Jenkins was one of the best stories to come out of Detroit this season. He began the season on a two-way contract, but his stellar play quickly earned him a standard deal. He ended up with 72 regular-season appearances with averages of 9.3 points, 3.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 20.2 minutes per contest. He's expected back in Detroit with the Pistons likely to pick up his team option.
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