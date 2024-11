Jenkins posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Jenkins has scored in double figures in three straight games. During that stretch, he's gone 7-for-18 from deep. He was 0-for-9 from deep over the first two games of the season.