Daniss Jenkins News: Strong showing in victory
Jenkins supplied 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 win over New Orleans.
Jenkins has supplied the Pistons with plenty of offensive firepower since entering the starting lineup. He's put up 19 or more points in four of five starts since stepping into the first unit for Cade Cunningham (chest), and he's done so by also finding his teammates for buckets. Jenkins is averaging 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists during this five-game stretch.
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