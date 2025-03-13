Daniss Jenkins News: Struggles in G League

Jenkins registered 14 points (5-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 118-103 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Jenkins never quite found his shooting stroke in the loss, needing 22 attempts from the field to score 14 points. This was an uncharacteristic showing from the St. John's product, who is knocking down 45.6 percent of his field-goal tries over 25 games during the G League regular season.