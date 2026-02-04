A two-way player, Jenkins has been active for 49 games at the NBA level this season, meaning he can suit up for the Pistons just once more before he would need to be converted to a standard deal in order to be eligible to play for Detroit. Expect Detroit to eventually convert Jenkins once Thursday's trade deadline passes, but the team looks as though it will hold the second-year guard out for the matchup with Washington. With Jenkins sitting out, the Pistons could look to Caris LeVert to cover the backup minutes at point guard behind Cade Cunningham (wrist).