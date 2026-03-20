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Daniss Jenkins News: Well-rounded outing in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Jenkins supplied 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 115-101 win over the Warriors.

Getting the start for a second consecutive contest in the absence of Cade Cunningham (chest), Jenkins turned in an efficient overall shooting performance and was Detroit's second-leading scorer. The 24-year-old guard also led all players in assists and rebounds, finishing one board shy of tying his career high. Jenkins has played heavy minutes over the last two games and may continue to see starter-level minutes for the remainder of the campaign, as Cunningham won't be re-evaluated for another two weeks.

Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons
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