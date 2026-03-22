Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Wolf sustained a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kings and will not return, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He'll finish with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across 12 minutes.

Wolf turned his left ankle and limped off the court before being helped to the locker room. The rookie first-rounder faces a short turnaround if he hopes to play Monday in Portland, so he can be considered highly questionable for that one until Brooklyn provides an update on his status. If he's forced to miss time, Josh Minott, Chaney Johnson and E.J. Liddell would be candidates for increased playing time.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
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