Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Wolf (ankle) won't play Friday versus the Lakers.

This will be Wolf's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with Sacramento.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
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