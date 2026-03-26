Danny Wolf Injury: Out again Friday
Wolf (ankle) won't play Friday versus the Lakers.
This will be Wolf's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with Sacramento.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 224 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 206 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 188 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1610 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Picks, Matchups, Game Counts10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More