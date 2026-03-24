Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Wolf (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Wolf picked up a left ankle injury during Sunday's matchup against Sacramento, and he hasn't been able to take the court since. His next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Lakers.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
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