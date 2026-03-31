Danny Wolf Injury: Out indefinitely with ankle sprain
Wolf (ankle) has no timetable for a return, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Wolf remains in walking boot due to a sprained left ankle, and the rebuilding Nets are unlikely to be in much of a hurry to push the rookie first-rounder back into the fray. The likes of Ziaire Williams, Drake Powell and Josh Minott should continue to soak up more playing time going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 292 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 292 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 229 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2011 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1813 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More