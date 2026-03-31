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Danny Wolf Injury: Out indefinitely with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 3:44pm

Wolf (ankle) has no timetable for a return, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wolf remains in walking boot due to a sprained left ankle, and the rebuilding Nets are unlikely to be in much of a hurry to push the rookie first-rounder back into the fray. The likes of Ziaire Williams, Drake Powell and Josh Minott should continue to soak up more playing time going forward.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
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