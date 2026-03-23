Danny Wolf Injury: Out with ankle sprain
Wolf (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Wolf will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set after tweaking his ankle Sunday against the Kings. Josh Minott, Chaney Johnson and E.J. Liddell are candidates to see increased minutes with Wolf on the shelf.
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