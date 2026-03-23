Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf Injury: Out with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 12:42pm

Wolf (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Wolf will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set after tweaking his ankle Sunday against the Kings. Josh Minott, Chaney Johnson and E.J. Liddell are candidates to see increased minutes with Wolf on the shelf.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
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