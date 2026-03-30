Danny Wolf Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Wolf (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
Wolf will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain and continues to be ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. The rookie first-rounder's next chance to play will come Friday against the Hawks. In the meantime, Josh Minott and Jalen Wilson (illness) are candidates for increased playing time.
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