Danny Wolf Injury: Won't play Sunday
Wolf (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Sacramento.
It will be Wolf's fourth consecutive absence. With the Nets going nowhere near the playoffs, it's hard to tell if the rookie will be back on the floor again this season. As far as Sunday's contest is concerned, Ziaire Williams should be considered a favorite to remain in the starting lineup.
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