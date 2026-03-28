Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Wolf (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Sacramento.

It will be Wolf's fourth consecutive absence. With the Nets going nowhere near the playoffs, it's hard to tell if the rookie will be back on the floor again this season. As far as Sunday's contest is concerned, Ziaire Williams should be considered a favorite to remain in the starting lineup.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Picks, Matchups, Game Counts
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Picks, Matchups, Game Counts
Author Image
Adam King
12 days ago