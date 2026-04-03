Danny Wolf Injury: Won't return this year

The Nets announced Friday that Wolf (ankle) is being shut down for the rest of the season, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With the Nets playing out the final string of a losing season, they're taking a cautious approach with the rookie first-rounder. Wolf showed promise at times in his first year, averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 20.8 minutes per contest through 57 regular-season games (15 starts). With Wolf's campaign over, Noah Clowney, Josh Minott and Chaney Johnson should help pick up the slack at power forward.