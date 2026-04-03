Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf Injury: Won't return this year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 3:54pm

The Nets announced Friday that Wolf (ankle) is being shut down for the rest of the season, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With the Nets playing out the final string of a losing season, they're taking a cautious approach with the rookie first-rounder. Wolf showed promise at times in his first year, averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 20.8 minutes per contest through 57 regular-season games (15 starts). With Wolf's campaign over, Noah Clowney, Josh Minott and Chaney Johnson should help pick up the slack at power forward.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago