Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Wolf racked up 13 points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 loss to the Pistons.

Wolf didn't have his best shooting performance, but making seven of his nine trips to the charity stripe allowed him to salvage his scoring output. The rookie out of Michigan also ended two boards shy of recording what would've been his first double-double since Jan. 11. Wolf has been trending in the right direction of late, and he's scored in double digits in six of his last eight games despite coming off the bench in all but one of those outings in that span.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
