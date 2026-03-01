Danny Wolf News: Delivers career-high 23 points

Wolf logged 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 23 points were a new career high for the rookie forward. Wolf is still predictably showing some inconsistency, but he's scored in double digits in eight of the last 11 games (one start), averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.4 combined blocks and steals in 22.4 minutes over that stretch.