Danny Wolf News: Flirts with double-double
Wolf contributed 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 126-115 victory over the Grizzlies.
Wolf shifted into the starting lineup, replacing Michael Porter, who was given the night off for rest purposes. Wolf fell one rebound short of what would have been just the second double-double of his career, while also managing to add a pair of defensive stats. While this was an encouraging performance, it's hard to view him as anything more than a stream or stash guy, given the fact that his playing time is wildly unpredictable.
