Danny Wolf News: Modest production in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:23pm

Wolf finished Saturday's 107-105 victory over the Pistons with eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 19 minutes.

Wolf logged fewer than 20 minutes for the second straight game, continuing what has been an unpredictable two-week stretch. In eight appearances during that time, he has averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers, barely putting up top-180 value. Although it seems as though Wolf should be ascending, it appears as though the Nets' coaching staff has other ideas, at least for now.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
