Danny Wolf News: Productive in reserve role
Wolf logged 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during the Nets' 148-111 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Wolf started out nicely with seven points in the first quarter. He was held scoreless in the second and third quarters, but with the Nets facing a blowout loss, the rookie first-rounder and other reserves saw increased burn in the fourth. Wolf tallied nine points in the final frame and finished as the Nets' second-leading scorer behind Michael Porter (18 points), and it was the fifth time this season that the former scored at least 15 points in a game.
