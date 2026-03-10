Danny Wolf News: Returning to bench role
Wolf won't start Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
With Michael Porter resting Monday, Wolf posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during a 126-115 victory over the Grizzlies. However, the rookie slides back to a bench role with the Nets' leading scorer returning Tuesday. Nonetheless, with Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb) and Ziaire Williams (illness) sidelined, Wolf should still see a solid role as a reserve.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups20 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 929 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More