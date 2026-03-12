Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf News: Running with starters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Wolf is starting Thursday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Wolf will get the starting nod Thursday with Brooklyn missing both Nolan Traore (rest) and Michael Porter (ankle). Wolf fared well in his last start Monday against the Grizzlies, as he finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
