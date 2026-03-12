Danny Wolf News: Running with starters
Wolf is starting Thursday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Wolf will get the starting nod Thursday with Brooklyn missing both Nolan Traore (rest) and Michael Porter (ankle). Wolf fared well in his last start Monday against the Grizzlies, as he finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 57 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups22 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 931 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Wolf See More