Danny Wolf News: Shows versatility in loss
Wolf amassed 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 loss to Cleveland.
Wolf posted an impressive box score during the defeat, showcasing his diverse skill set. As long as Nic Claxton (ankle) remains sidelined, Wolf has a clear path to increased usage. Day'Ron Sharpe started Thursday's game at center, but he played only 20 minutes and finished with four points (1-5 FG), five rebounds and three assists.
