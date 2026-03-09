Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf News: Stepping into starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 4:47pm

Wolf will start Monday's game against the Grizzlies, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Wolf will enter the starting lineup with Michael Porter (rest) sidelined Monday. Wolf's last start dates back to Feb. 9 against the Bulls, when he finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in 26 minutes.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
