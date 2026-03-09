Danny Wolf News: Stepping into starting five
Wolf will start Monday's game against the Grizzlies, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Wolf will enter the starting lineup with Michael Porter (rest) sidelined Monday. Wolf's last start dates back to Feb. 9 against the Bulls, when he finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in 26 minutes.
