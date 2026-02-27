Danny Wolf headshot

Danny Wolf News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Wolf produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Spurs.

This was an encouraging performance for Wolf off the bench, but his role has been too volatile in recent games to trust him in most fantasy formats. Over his last five games, he's averaging 21.0 minutes with 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers.

Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets
