Danny Wolf News: Strong line off bench
Wolf produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Spurs.
This was an encouraging performance for Wolf off the bench, but his role has been too volatile in recent games to trust him in most fantasy formats. Over his last five games, he's averaging 21.0 minutes with 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers.
