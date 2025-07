Wolf (rest) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With the Summer League nearing a close, Wolf will take a seat along with several other Nets rookie players Friday. The 2025 first-rounder averaged 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes per game over three outings this summer.