Dante Exum Injury: Diagnosed with hand fracture

The Mavericks announced Saturday that Exum has been diagnosed with a left hand fracture and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Exum suffered his injury during Friday's game against the Rockets and will likely miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. With Dallas currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, the Mavericks will need to go on a deep run in the playoffs without Kyrie Irving (knee) and potentially Anthony Davis (adductor) in order to give Exum a chance of returning to action.