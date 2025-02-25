Dante Exum Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Exum did not return to Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Lakers after taking an elbow to the face in the third quarter. He finished the game with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes.

The 29-year-old's status will be something to monitor ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets. If Exum is sidelined Thursday, the Mavericks could have a few extra minutes available on the wing for Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie.