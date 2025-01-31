Dante Exum Injury: Expected to make season debut

Exum (wrist) is on course to make his season debut Friday against Detroit and is expected to play limited minutes, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Exum is now expected to play Friday after missing the Mavericks' 48 games of the 2024-25 season while recovering from right wrist surgery. Until he's able to work his way fully back into game shape, Exum will likely play fewer than the 19.8 minutes per contest he averaged in 2023-24.