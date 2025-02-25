Fantasy Basketball
Dante Exum Injury: Makes trip to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 1:04pm

Exum left for the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Exum took an elbow to the face from an opposing player and stayed on the ground for an extended period before heading to the locker room. The Mavericks should provide an update on Exum's condition shortly.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
