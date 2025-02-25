Dante Exum Injury: Makes trip to locker room
Exum left for the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Exum took an elbow to the face from an opposing player and stayed on the ground for an extended period before heading to the locker room. The Mavericks should provide an update on Exum's condition shortly.
