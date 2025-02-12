Fantasy Basketball
Dante Exum Injury: No-go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Exum (Achilles) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Exum is dealing with inflammation in his left Achilles and will be inactive for the first leg of Dallas' back-to-back set. The severely short-handed Mavs will likely turn to Max Christie, Jaden Hardy, Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper for significant minutes on the perimeter.

