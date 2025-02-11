Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum Injury: Questionable against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 3:59pm

Exum (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Exum is dealing with left Achilles tightness ahead of the front end of the Mavericks' back-to-back Wednesday. If the veteran guard can't play against Golden State, either Max Christie or Spencer Dinwiddie could get a chance to ride with the starters.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now