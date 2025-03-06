Dante Exum Injury: Questionable for Friday

Exum (foot) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Exum missed Wednesday's loss against the Bucks to nurse a contusion on his right foot but might get back on the floor Friday against Memphis. The veteran guard has played only 13 games for Dallas this season, averaging 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.