Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Exum (foot) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Exum missed Wednesday's loss against the Bucks to nurse a contusion on his right foot but might get back on the floor Friday against Memphis. The veteran guard has played only 13 games for Dallas this season, averaging 9.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now