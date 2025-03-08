Dante Exum Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Exum (foot) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Exum is one of many players in Dallas dealing with injuries, but he might still be able to play Sunday against the Suns. The veteran guard has played only 14 games for the Mavericks this season, averaging 8.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.