Dante Exum Injury: Questionable to play Friday
Exum (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with Houston.
Exum was able to play through his hamstring injury Wednesday night, dropping 17 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 22 minutes. With the Mavericks being shorthanded heading into Friday, they may need Exum to be a big part of their offense against the Rockets, but if he can't go, expect Spencer Dinwiddie and Brandon Williams (hamstring) to see extended minutes.
