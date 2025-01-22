Fantasy Basketball
Dante Exum Injury: Timeline for debut still uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Exum (wrist) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Monday that Exum has been able to resume shooting with his surgically repaired right wrist, but he's "still a ways away" before having an established timeline for a return to game action. Given the update provided by Kidd, Exum can probably be considered week-to-week rather than day-to-day at this point in his rehab program.

