Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Exum (face) is not spotted on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Exum did not return after taking an elbow to the face in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, but he doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's action. The veteran guard should be able to handle a normal workload against Charlotte. Over his last nine appearances (seven starts), Exum has averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes while shooting 41.4 percent from deep.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
