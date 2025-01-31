Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum News: Available against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 2:52pm

Exum (wrist) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Pistons.

Exum will make his season debut Friday for the Mavericks after rehabbing from right wrist surgery. The veteran guard should give Dallas a much-needed boost off the bench, but he'll be limited to 15 minutes of action while he gets back up to speed after missing so much time, per Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com. Last season, Exum averaged 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now